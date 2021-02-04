Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Snowstorms, Super Bowls and Seeds

On this episode, the LOL crew talk about the snowstorm that hit NYC, Rachel moving into her parent’s house for a few weeks and people crashing vaccine sites in the Heights. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on the CDC advising people to not cheer during the Super Bowl this year and Peta denouncing animal insults. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank discusses a new conspiracy that revolves around seeds.

