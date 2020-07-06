Uptown Talk: Inwood Art Works On Air

The good folks at Inwood Art Works have a new podcast entitled Inwood Art Works On Air. The podcast shines a spotlight on the musicians, filmmakers, writers, theater makers, and artists of all stripes that make Uptown their home. The programming consists of two featured segments: Artist Spotlight and Live N’ Local.

In “Artist Spotlight” segments they tell the stories of Inwood artists and creators recorded at beloved local haunts in the community. In “Live N’ Local” segments they interview Inwood musicians and provide an intimate platform to feature a live showcase of their work.

For more info: Uptown Talk: Inwood Art Works On Air

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.