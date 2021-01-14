Rep. Espaillat tests positive for COVID-19 | Manhattan Times

Rep. Adriano Espaillat has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Espaillat said that he tested positive despite receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19,” the Congressman tweeted.

“I received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and understand the [effects] take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines,” he said.

The announcement came one day after Espaillat gave a speech on the House floor, advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

