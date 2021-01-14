Rep. Espaillat tests positive for COVID-19 | Manhattan Times

Posted on January 14, 2021

Rep. Adriano Espaillat has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Espaillat said that he tested positive despite receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19,” the Congressman tweeted.

“I received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and understand the [effects] take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines,” he said.

The announcement came one day after Espaillat gave a speech on the House floor, advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

