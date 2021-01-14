A Final Forgiveness | Manhattan Times

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Forgiveness is a two-way street.

Alan Sidransky thinks a lot about forgiveness. The Washington Heights-based author just published Forgiving Stephen Redmond, the latest novel in his Forgiving series.

The characters in Forgiving Maximo Rothman (published in 2013) and Forgiving Mariela Camacho (2015) are now older, a bit wiser but still reckoning with the past.

Sidransky didn’t originally envision the first book becoming part of a trilogy. But as the characters evolved, so did their stories. One book couldn’t contain them all. In Forgiving Stephen Redmond, NYPD detectives Anatoly Kurchenko and Pete Gonzalvez find themselves on familiar ground, trying to solve a cold case by divining secrets through long hidden diaries and detective work.

Sidransky deftly weaves time and space, through the Trujillo regime in the Dominican Republic to Washington Heights in the 1950’s and the present day. He summons spirits as well; long dead characters come to life while others reclaim their discarded selves.

Read more: A Final Forgiveness | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.