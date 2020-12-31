Save the Station Agents | Manhattan Times

Cut costs, not kiosks.

The city’s largest transit union is suing the MTA to block the elimination of 185 jobs for station agents, which would leave more than 400 subway stations unmanned for a portion of each day.

TWU Local 100 filed a lawsuit on Wed., Dec. 30th, seeking injunctive relief against the MTA’s plan to reduce service at station booths in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, as well as totally eliminate 20 full time booths, beginning January 18, 2021.

The plan would eliminate “lunch relief” jobs at most stations, meaning the booth will be unmanned for a half-hour three times a day, the union said.

