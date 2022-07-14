Free Summer Meals Program Launched | Bronx Free Press

The city has kicked off its annual summer meals program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to New Yorkers 18 and younger.

Meals will be distributed at more than 300 sites across the five boroughs, including public schools, community pool centers, parks, and food trucks until September 2.

New Yorkers can find a full list of 2022 sites on the Department of Education (DOE)’s website, by texting NYC Food to 304-304, or by calling 311.

“New York City children deserve to… not worry about where to get their next meal, and our free summer meals program helps them do just that,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “One of my top priorities as mayor is ensuring that our children have the necessary and nutritious meals they need to learn and grow into the great New Yorkers who will one day run our city.”

No registration, ID, or documentation is required to pick up a meal at participating summer meals locations.

