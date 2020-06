Real Talk: Latinx, Race and Solidarity

Check our founder, Led Black, on the first episode of Univision’s Real Talk. The show was ably hosted by Yarel Ramos and featured Gadiel Del Orbe, JP Dominguez, Brujas of Brooklyn and Led Black. These are the types of conversations we need to be having right now. The only things left to lose are our chains. Let’s get it.



