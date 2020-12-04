UC Must-Reads: Was Fred Hampton Executed?

Being that today is the 51st anniversary of the assassination of Fred Hampton our UC Must-Reads piece transports us back to 1976 for an excellent piece in The Nation that takes a long hard look on what went down in the predawn hours of December 4, 1969. The article does a deep dive into the FBI’s COINTELPRO program which ran extensive illegal and blatantly unconstitutional operations against the dynamic and charismatic Fred Hampton and culminated with his cold-blooded murder.

Check out: Was Fred Hampton Executed?

