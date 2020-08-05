Say Word: The New York Latino Film Festival Returns September 14-20

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

That’s right familia, The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) returns September 14-20. For over 2 decades, NYLFF has been relentlessly pushing the culture forward. Shining a spotlight on creatives of color and blazing trails for our people to follow is their mission and calling. I am beyond proud to be the Social Media Manager for the fourth year in a row of this crucially important institution. Keep checking out NYLFF’s social for more.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.