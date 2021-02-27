Que Viva La República Dominicana…

Do yourself a favor and click above for the best 4 minutes and change you will spend online today. República Dominicana – The Land beyond the blue is an absolutely gorgeous short film by Oliver Astrologo that lovingly captures the edenic beauty of the Dominican Republic. This film might make you purchase a trip to Quisqueya. You have been warned.

Click here for a map of the locations featured in this video with coordinates and photos.

