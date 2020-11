The Uptown Tweet of the Week:Congressman-Elect Ritchie Torres if you’re nasty…

About an hour ago, I was traveling from the Capitol to the Hyatt hotel when a MAGA demonstrator, screaming from a microphone, called me a "homeboy in a suit." Sorry MAGA but the name is Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 14, 2020

