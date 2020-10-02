Google.org Is Powering Up LatinX Businesses

Google.org announced a $3M grant to Hispanics in Philanthropy’s PowerUp Fund! Together with Ureeka—a community built to support and grow underrepresented small businesses—the PowerUp Fund is offering both capital and coaching to help Latino small businesses grow.

Applications for this $5,000 grant and intensive mentoring program must be submitted by October 14. If you’re a Latino small business owner in California, Texas or NY apply now at powerupfund.org/powerup .

