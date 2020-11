Uptown Time Machine: WNYC Takes You To The 27 De Febrero Restaurant

Our Uptown Time Machine takes us back to May of 2010 for a cool video from WNYC that explores the live music scene at the 27 De Febrero Restaurant. That restaurant, which was an Uptown institution, has disappeared like so many of our beloved neighborhood haunts.

