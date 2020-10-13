Uptown Art: Siempre, Luis X HBO X NOMAA

To celebrate the rich history of the Latinx community, HBO commissioned murals in Washington Heights, NY that tell the story of the Latinx diaspora in New York City from the late 1800s until now. Inspired by Siempre, Luis, local Latinx artists Carlos J. Martinez, Dister, Danny Peguero and Carla Torres brought four historical time periods to life.

