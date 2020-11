The Tweet of the Week: Facts

Looking at Black voters in Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, it's striking that people who have been treated the worst by our democracy consistently do the most to save it. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 4, 2020

