Final Stretch | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

Seize the Census.

Whatever the final deadline, now is the time to fill out the Census.

That was the message of State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and Census partners during a press conference on Fri., Sept. 25.

“It is critical for every child, every parent, every household to be counted,” said De La Rosa outside of her district office in Inwood.

The Census response rate for De La Rosa’s 72nd Assembly District is 68 percent, among the highest in New York City and better than the New York State response rate of 61 percent.

“That is an excellent response rate but we need that to be 100 percent,” she said. “In the middle of a global pandemic… and representing a community that has been historically underfunded, it is important for all the federal resources that belong to our community to come into our community.”

