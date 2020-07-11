Uptown Video: Latinos Out Loud – 2020 Census PSA

Ain’t no party like a census party because a census party provides crucial resources to your community. Shout out to the LOL gang, The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) and the office of Manhattan Borough President Gale A Brewer for putting this together. Fill out your census and be counted familia.

