UC Must-Reads: American Nationalist

One of the main reasons that this country is reverting to the bad old days is because of Fox News. To get even more specific, there is Tucker Carlson. As a matter of fact, in my house, we replace the first letter of his name with an f. Anyway, The NY Times produced an excellent 3 part series on the rabid right winger who holds so much sway with a significant portion of the population.

