UC Must-Reads: The John Lewis Edition

“Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.” John Lewis

John Lewis made his transition on July 17, 2020, but his legacy and example resonate now more than ever. As the late great John Lewis was dying, he had the vision to pen an Op-Ed that was published on the day of his funeral in the NY Times. It is quite a read to say the least. The searing essay puts into proper prospective the work that still needs to be done to redeem the soul of America. Check it out here ASAP. By the way, one of our favorite NY Times columnists, Jamelle Bouie, wrote a simply superb piece on John Lewis and his final communique to the American people entitled John Lewis Was the Anti-Trump. Lastly, please check out the video below of our forever President Barack Obama eulogizing the conscience of the Congress, John Lewis.

