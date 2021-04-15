Netflix Love: Dark City Beneath the Beat

Listen up people, we cannot recommend Dark City Beneath the Beat enough. You will watch this film more than once. Guaranteed. It is that good. Dark City Beneath the Beat is a next-generation musical documentary that creates a new narrative for Baltimore. The film explores the thriving arts scene that revolves around the distinctive and homegrown Baltimore club music scene. Check this film out right now. Thank us later.

This amazing film is directed by @tttheartist and produced by @issarae.

