NYPL Love: Stories from Washington Heights

The good folks at NYPL put together a cool list of Washington Heights related books. All of them are available as e-books through their SimplyE app. Also, as of this July 13, the New York Public Library has begun the gradual reopening of their physical locations, starting with limited grab-and-go service at eight branch locations.

For more info: NYPL Love: Stories from Washington Heights

