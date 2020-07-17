NYPL Love: Stories from Washington Heights

Posted on July 17, 2020

The good folks at NYPL put together a cool list of Washington Heights related books. All of them are available as e-books through their SimplyE app. Also, as of this July 13, the New York Public Library has begun the gradual reopening of their physical locations, starting with limited grab-and-go service at eight branch locations.

For more info: NYPL Love: Stories from Washington Heights

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Six killed in fatal fire uptown | Manhattan Times

May 9, 2019

12/08/19: Up Theater Company Presents Showing Up For The Holi-Daze

December 3, 2019
The Elixir: Secrets of a Long Life – Hilda Garcia

Uptown Video: It’s about time: Rita Rosenthal

September 25, 2013