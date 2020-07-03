¡Uptown Palante! – The Reopening Episode

Listen up familia, please click below for the latest episode of ¡Uptown Palante!. The Reopening episode tackles this crucially important topic. Mino Lora of the People’s Theatre Project talks to the always erudite Councilmen Mark Levine and our very own Led Black talks to Joey Moronta of Uptown institutions, 809 and Dyckman Express.

