07/09/20: A.J. Sidransky In Conversation With Led Black

Friend to the UC, A. J. Sidransky (Forgiving Maximo Rothman) is back with the first novel in his new “Justice” series. To celebrate the release of The Interpreter, Alan will read, followed by a Q&A with our very own Led Black. The wide-ranging conversation will discuss the book as well as our current dire state of affairs. Click below to register.

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_edCa9EO4QKm34rbWEungjQ

About The Interpreter:

In the heat of wartime Manila, 23-year-old American GI Kurt Berlin is recruited by the OSS to return to Europe to aid in the interrogation of captured Nazis. A refugee from the Nazis himself, Berlin discovers the SS officer he’s interpreting is responsible for much of the torment and misery he endured during his escape. And that very same Nazi may hold the key to finding the girl he left behind. Will the gravitational pull of revenge dislodge his moral compass?

From the terror of pre-war Vienna to the chaos of occupied Brussels, through Kurt’s flight with his family through Nazi-Occupied France to the destruction of post-war Europe, The Interpreter follows Kurt’s surreal escape and return. How much can his young mind absorb before it shatters?

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.