Uptown Films: Moving On

Shout out to the LA Shorts Film Festival for putting many of their films on YouTube. The one featured here, Moving On, stars the homie Elvis Nolasco. This man is such an amazing actor and human being and he always reps Washington Heights properly. Check it out below.

Related: DEEPLY ROOTED – A Q&A WITH ELVIS NOLASCO

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.