¡Uptown Palante! Now On Mondays @ 9 am

Listen up people, ¡Uptown Palante! is back at a new day and time so get familiar familia. Mino Lora of the People’s Theatre Project and our very own Led Black will be helping to start off your week with purpose, passion and power. In these dark days, we all need a little Uptown Love and light. Every week we highlight and amplify the stories of joy and resilience within our Uptown community. This week we are talking about Black Lives Matter with our esteemed guests Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa and activist/organizer Domingo Estevez.

