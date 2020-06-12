The Uptown Tweet of the Week: Rage, Love & Lucha

Buenos días. The expression of rage, love and “lucha” to change is everywhere. This is my neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/1tOtuKpaiY — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) June 6, 2020

The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to the incomparable Luis Miranda Jr. for showing the world how Uptown expresses its rage, love and lucha.

