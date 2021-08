UC Must-Reads: Delta Has Changed Our Pandemic Endgame

The Delta Variant has upended our recovery and is wreaking havoc across the globe. T he always brilliant Ed Yong takes a long hard look at how the Delta Variant might might shape the rest of this pandemic.

Check it out: UC Must-Reads: How The Pandemic Now Ends

