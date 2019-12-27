The Uptown Tweet of the Week: #FireMichaelReynolds

NYPD officer Michael Reynolds apparently works in Manhattan North.
He should be fired.
Giving him his gun, having him return to patrol East Harlem / Harlem / West Harlem / Washington Heights / or Inwood?
That would be unconscionable.
RT if you agree #FireMichaelReynolds https://t.co/w1XO0fISAV
— Andrew J. Padilla 🇵🇷 (@apadillafilm6) December 24, 2019
