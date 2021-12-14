Spread Love: You’re Watching Video Music Box

You’re Watching Video Music Box Chronicles the longest-running music video show in the world, Video Music Box, launched and hosted in New York City by visionary DJ and MC Ralph McDaniels. With four decades of never-before-seen footage from McDaniel’s packed vault, the film spotlights the series’ global influence on Hip Hop, along with his professional and personal triumphs.

Catch You’re Watching Video Music Box only on @SHOWTIME right NOW.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.