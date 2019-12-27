Sign The Petition: Fire Racist Criminal Michael J Reynolds from the NYPD

In the summer of 2018, New York City police officer Michael J. Reynolds broke into a Nashville home adjacent to his Airbnb and terrorized the family of five living there. Conese Halliburton was asleep with her four young sons when officer Reynolds kicked down her door in the middle of the night and threatened the family. The officer even had the audacity to call them “fucking niggers.” The entire troubling altercation was caught on video. Halliburton immediately called the police but even though Reynolds was questioned that night, he was not arrested until days later. Earlier this month, Reynolds was sentenced to 15 days in jail and 3 years probation. To add insult to injury, he still works at the 33rd Precinct in Washington Heights. It is unconscionable that an unstable racist such as officer Reynolds be allowed to work in a neighborhood as diverse as ours.

Sign The Petition: Fire Racist Criminal Michael J Reynolds from the NYPD

Related: UC Must-Reads: They Can Do This To Anybody

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.