UC Must-Reads: They Can Do This To Anybody

Misconduct complaints against officers in the NYPD’s 34th Precinct have risen for three years straight. In 2018, 15 officers had complaints against them substantiated, the most of any precinct in New York City. Ali Winston penned an absolute must-read piece in The Appeal that looks at the alarming uptick in complaints against officers. The piece also delves into the past and the 34th precinct’s conduct during the heights of the crack epidemic in the 1990s.

