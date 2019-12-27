Fair Fares enrollment to begin in January | Bronx Free Press

Get on the roll to ride.

The city will launch an open enrollment period for its long-awaited Fair Fares program on January 27.

All eligible New Yorkers at or below the federal poverty line who don’t have discounted transportation from the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) or the city will be able to apply for reduced-fare MetroCards via an online platform, Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced on Friday.

Currently, the Fair Fares program is only open to certain public housing residents, City University New York students, veteran students or New Yorkers receiving cash assistance or SNAP benefits from the city’s Human Resources Administration (HRA).

“We’re a city that puts working people first, and no New Yorker should have to choose between taking mass transit and putting food on the table,” said de Blasio. “With the expansion of the Fair Fares program, we’ve connected nearly 100,000 New Yorkers to a half-priced MetroCard, getting us one step closer to our goal of being a just and equitable city for all.”

“We know how hard it can be to make ends meet in New York,” said Johnson. “That’s why we want everyone to know about the expansion of the Fair Fares program, which gives half-priced MetroCards to residents who meet the poverty threshold. With the launch of open enrollment and this dedicated outreach effort, we hope to assist as many New Yorkers as we can in the new year.”

In the first phase of Fair Fares, which began in January, nearly 100,000 New Yorkers enrolled in the program.

