Cheers for the rezoning win | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

The din on Dyckman was real.

Christmas came early this year for Inwood residents who oppose the city’s attempt to rezone their neighborhood.

Word came on December 19 that Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders had struck down the de Blasio administration’s Inwood rezoning plan, which was approved by City Council in August 2018.

Saunders rendered a decision in a lawsuit filed against the city last year by a coalition of Inwood community

groups, residents, and small business owners to block the rezoning.

“I screamed so loud when I heard. I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve just stopped the Inwood rezoning,’” said Ayisha Oglivie, a member of advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, one of the suit’s plaintiffs. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy.”

On Fri., Dec. 20, advocates and local elected officials reveled in the court victory at a rally near Dyckman Street and Broadway that took on a celebratory vibe.

