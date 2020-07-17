The Uptown Tweet of the Week: #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme

It's almost showtime! 🎤 Join us, @Hulu, and members of the FLS crew on Friday night for an opening night Twitter watch party at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Ask your questions ahead of time and tweet along on Friday night with #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme! pic.twitter.com/WiGVlZwWH9 — Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) July 16, 2020

Before Hamilton, before In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. Freestyle Love Supreme is just that, some supremely talented emcees spreading love with their uncanny freestyle rap abilities. Trust us, their is nothing quite like Freestyle Love Supreme. Check out the documentary on Hulu that explores the awe inspiring genesis of this Hip-Hop super group. And if you don’t know, now you know.

