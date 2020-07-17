The Uptown Tweet of the Week: #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme

Posted on July 17, 2020

Before Hamilton, before In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. Freestyle Love Supreme is just that, some supremely talented emcees spreading love with their uncanny freestyle rap abilities. Trust us, their is nothing quite like Freestyle Love Supreme. Check out the documentary on Hulu that explores the awe inspiring genesis of this Hip-Hop super group. And if you don’t know, now you know.

