In the Heights: Finding Home & The Importance of Representation

Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses his new book, “In the Heights: Finding Home,” talks about the importance of people feeling seen and how criticism about representation in the film adaptation of “In the Heights” will influence his future projects.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.