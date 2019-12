Nobody Is Above The Law In Pictures

Photography by @eyeshootnyc | IG

On the eve of impeachment, thousands of New Yorkers converged on Times Square to register their utter disgust and contempt for the current occupant of the White House. Our very own @eyeshootnyc was on hand to capture the people power on display.

