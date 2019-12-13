In Inwood And Washington Heights, Elsa La Reina Del Chicharron Still Reigns Supreme | The Gothamist

Scott Lynch of the Gothamist came Uptown recently to ensure that Elsa La Reina Del Chicharron was still worthy of the crown. The answer is… of course she is. Elsa’s chicharrones are the best in the city according to the respected food writer. So there you have it folks, click below and then hit up one of the 4 outposts of chicharron royalty in the area and try it out for yourself.

Check out: In Inwood And Washington Heights, Elsa La Reina Del Chicharron Still Reigns Supreme | The Gothamist

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.