UC Must-Reads: How Latinos saved American cities

Our UC Must-Read goes to A. K. Sandoval-Strausz for an essay in the Washington Post entitled How Latinos saved American cities. The pieces make a compelling case for the heavy lifting Latinos did in keeping many of America’s urban neighborhoods alive.

