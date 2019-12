The Uptown Tweet of the Week: Speechless

I always have tons to say. I have opinions on everything. But when your child gets an award from @MichelleObama I’m speechless… pic.twitter.com/uqWZhaitdu — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) November 18, 2019

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.