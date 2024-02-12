Little Lions Summer Camp Lottery 2024

West Harlem Development Corporation (WHDC) is proud to announce the Columbia University scholarships for the 2024 Little Lions Summer Camp.

Selected recipients will be awarded three free weeks at the Columbia University Little Lions Camp – Summer 2024 at the Dodge Fitness Center (3030 Broadway, Manhattanville).

DEADLINE: MARCH 8th at 5:00 PM

Ages: 6 – 12 years old

Sessions run weekly 9am-3pm, Monday through Friday (unless indicated below)

Session 1 | June 17th – June 21st (no camp: June 19th)

Session 2 | June 24th – June 28th

Session 3 | July 1st – July 3rd (no camp July 4th)

Session 4 | July 8th – July 12th

Session 5 | July 15th – July 19th

Session 6 | July 22nd – July 26th

Session 7 | July 29th – August 2nd

Session 8 | August 5th – August 9th

Session 9 | August 12th – August 16th

Notifications will be sent the week of March 11. Selected recipients will be asked for preferred weeks; availability will be confirmed directly by Columbia. Recipients will also need to submit a medical form for the child signed by a healthcare provider. The scholarships are for Manhattan Community District 9 (MCD9) residents only. MCD9 runs from 110th Street until 155th Street from the Hudson River to an eastern boundary along Manhattan, Morningside, St. Nicholas, Bradhurst, and Edgecombe Avenues.

The 2024 Summer Little Lions scholarship lottery opportunity cannot be combined with other scholarship opportunities offered by WHDC.

More Info: https://westharlemdc.org/2024-little-lions-summer-camp-lottery/

