Mood Music: Buena Vista Social Club – Chan Chan

Buena Vista Social Club will live forever. That pure, undiluted son music of Cuba is indelible. Check out this newly released lyric video for the classic Chan Chan. Also, do yourself a favor and get your tickets to see the Buena Vista Social Club musical right here in NYC. Thank us later. Stay tuned for a full review.

Get TIX: Buena Vista Social Club – Musical

