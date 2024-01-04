Call to Artists: Art in the Education Lab Commission, Spring 2024

Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute is seeking an artist to produce commissioned work for our “Art in the Education Lab” program.

Now in the 5th year of our Art in the Education Lab program, Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute seeks an artist to create a work that will invite and inspire community members to explore science through an artistic lens. Artists will be invited to spend time meeting with scientists at the Zuckerman Institute to inspire the creation of artwork that helps bring science to the public in novel and inspiring ways. We particularly seek artwork that will engage our local community in Upper Manhattan and the South Bronx.

The Education Lab, a custom-built street-level space located in the Jerome L. Greene Science Center at 605 W 129th St, is where science and community come together for public and education programs. We host in-person programs in the space and in partnership with local organizations such as the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, Arts and Minds, and the Studio Museum in Harlem, for students, teachers, and the general public. Our aim is to invite our community to access and enjoy science in fun and inventive ways.

Budget: $10,000, inclusive of all costs related to the project, including but not limited to artist fee and expenses, supplies and installation. Payment will be made in two installments of $5,000.

Deadline: January 26, 2024 (11:59pm EST)

Shortlisted artists will be notified by February 16, 2024

Eligibility: Any artist living and working within New York City

There is no fee to apply.

More Info: https://zuckermaninstitute.columbia.edu/call-artists

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.