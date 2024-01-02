01/09/24: Closing Reception for Hispanic Heritage in the Heights

Posted on January 2, 2024

Please come out for the closing of NoMAA’s excellent Exhibition, Hispanic Heritage in the Heights on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 6-8pm.

Gallery Hours: Sat & Tues 1-5 (except for holidays) & by appointment NoMAA Gallery: 4140 Broadway (176th St) NY, NY 10033

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS
Andrea Arroyo | Daniel Bonilla | Jacinta Bujanda-Suarez | Estefania Caraballo |Rose Deler | Felipe Galindo | Keena Gonzalez | Josefina Hernandez | Adeline Lulo | Rafaela Gomez Luna | Franck de las Mercedes | Devin Osorio | Kathia Regalado | Anthony Rojas | Jesús Santana

More Info: https://www.nomaanyc.org/events/closing-reception-for-hispanic-heritage-in-the-heights/

