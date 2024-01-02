01/09/24: Closing Reception for Hispanic Heritage in the Heights

Please come out for the closing of NoMAA’s excellent Exhibition, Hispanic Heritage in the Heights on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 6-8pm.

Gallery Hours: Sat & Tues 1-5 (except for holidays) & by appointment NoMAA Gallery: 4140 Broadway (176th St) NY, NY 10033

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Andrea Arroyo | Daniel Bonilla | Jacinta Bujanda-Suarez | Estefania Caraballo |Rose Deler | Felipe Galindo | Keena Gonzalez | Josefina Hernandez | Adeline Lulo | Rafaela Gomez Luna | Franck de las Mercedes | Devin Osorio | Kathia Regalado | Anthony Rojas | Jesús Santana

More Info: https://www.nomaanyc.org/events/closing-reception-for-hispanic-heritage-in-the-heights/

