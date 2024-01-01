Neighborhood Business Grant

Citizens Committee for New York City supports small businesses who are “doing well by doing good” in their neighborhood by making annual grant awards of up to $5,000. These awards can provide funding to support the wide range of initiatives your business undertakes to positively impact your community, especially those that are custom-tailored to meet the local needs you see.

Applications are open now and due on Friday, March 1, 2024.

If you have any questions please contact: businessgrants@citizensnyc.org.

More Info: https://www.citizensnyc.org/nbg

