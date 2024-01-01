Neighborhood Business Grant

Posted on January 1, 2024

Citizens Committee for New York City supports small businesses who are “doing well by doing good” in their neighborhood by making annual grant awards of up to $5,000.  These awards can provide funding to support the wide range of initiatives your business undertakes to positively impact your community, especially those that are custom-tailored to meet the local needs you see. 

Applications are open now and due on Friday, March 1, 2024.

If you have any questions please contact: businessgrants@citizensnyc.org. 

More Info: https://www.citizensnyc.org/nbg

