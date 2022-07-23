07/30/22: Smoke Signals @ Chelas

Listen up familia, get your tickets to be in the building for the first ever Smoke Signals storytelling shindig on July, 30 at 7 pm at the posh Chelas (3820 Broadway @ 159th). Attendees will be treated to stories from Rachel La Loca, DotShotIt, Frankie Reese, Evelyn Indyka and Ramon Reyes. Our very own Led Black will host the festivities.

The Uptown Collective has teamed up with the Uptown Cannabis Coalition and Bud-A-Fly Treats to bring Uptown an elegant, elevated evening of food, drinks and storytelling.

Smoke Signals is all about celebrating community, cultura and cannabis. Guests will also be treated to a first look at what will soon be one of the dopest spots Uptown, Chelas. The brainchild of Oscar and Joel Napa of Locksmith Bar, Chelas is a feast for the senses and promises some seriously outstanding Peruvian fare. Check them out before everybody else.

General Admission: $50

Happy Hour VIP Reception: $100

Get tickets: 07/30/22: Smoke Signals @ Chelas

Get tickets: 07/30/22: Smoke Signals @ Chelas

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.