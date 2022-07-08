NYC Public Pools Open For Summer Season | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

The water’s waiting.

New York City’s public pools are open for the summer season, despite a shortage of lifeguards.

On June 28, NYC Parks opened 51 pools citywide that will remain open until Labor Day weekend.

Most pools will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

At Highbridge Pool in Washington Heights, local residents welcomed the chance to dive back into the water.

“We’re excited to come back here,” said Washington Heights resident Rudy Paulino as he swam with his daughter during a recent morning visit. “We’ve already been here a few times since they reopened. It’s a great way to cool off.”

“I come here almost every day in the summer,” added another swimmer named Steven. “I practically live here.”

Although the Olympic pool at Highbridge is open, its capacity has been limited due to a shortage of available lifeguards. Swimmers were kept to one section of the massive pool while several lifeguards observed.

