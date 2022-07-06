07/14/22: Uptown Night Market

That’s right familia, the coolest monthly event Uptown goes down, once again, next Thursday, July 14 @ 4 pm. While we have been singing the praises of the #UptownNightMarket since it started last year, this coming one will be something special. In addition to all the cultural and culinary excellence, the one and only AfroDominicano will be gracing the Uptown Night Market stage.

So bring the family, your dancing shoes and definitely bring your appetite. Expect delectable food, awesome art, merch, music and so much more!!! See you there!

