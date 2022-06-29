Steven Spielberg Comes To The Heights…

This past Sunday, Uptown superhero Lin-Manuel Miranda brought the one and only Steven Spielberg to the United Palace for a little convo after the screening of the classic film, Raiders of the Lost Art. The remaining movies in the series are: “Black Panther,” screening on September 18, and “Coco” scheduled for October 16. We will let you know when those FREE tickets become available.

Check out: Movies at the United Palace

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.