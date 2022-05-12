Rent hikes approved for regulated units | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

Tenants may soon be taking a hike.

In a preliminary vote, New York City’s Rent Guidelines Board (RGB) voted to increase rents on rent-stabilized units.

During a virtual public meeting on May 5, the board voted 5-4 to approve rent increases between 2 to 4 percent on one-year leases and 4 to 6 percent on two-year leases.

The increase would affect about 940,000 rent-stabilized units citywide, which are home to more than 2 million tenants.

A final vote will be held in June after additional public meetings.

Read more: Rent hikes approved for regulated units | Bronx Free Press

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.