New Harlem health center to open | Manhattan Times 

New Harlem health center to open

An $80 million, state-of-the-art outpatient health center is coming to 124th Street in Harlem.

Slated to open in the fall of 2022, the Mount Sinai-Harlem Health Center will expand services for Mount Sinai Morningside and The Mount Sinai Hospital.

The new center will provide primary care, medical, and surgical specialty care such as cardiology and orthopedics, outpatient mental health care, comprehensive HIV/AIDS care, and dentistry. In addition, it will include on-site radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services.

